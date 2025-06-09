Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,231 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.