Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.7%

Acuity Brands stock opened at $269.67 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

