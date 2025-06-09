32,531 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in TopBuild by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.3%

BLD opened at $297.13 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.94 and a 200-day moving average of $316.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

