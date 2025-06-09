Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,344 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLI opened at $77.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

