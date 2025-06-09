Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 46.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 156.4% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $97.29 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,426.72. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

