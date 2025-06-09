UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 71,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

