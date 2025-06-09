UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 315,242 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 149.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,242 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

