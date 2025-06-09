Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $29.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Pfizer by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.