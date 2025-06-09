OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,435,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

