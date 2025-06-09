Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 26,092 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. McGrath & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.