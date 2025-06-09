Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.23 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 52,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

