Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,432 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $380.76 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $386.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.