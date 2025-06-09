Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after buying an additional 495,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $712.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $612.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.50. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $717.87. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

