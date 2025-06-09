Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 34,001 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,590 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,645,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

