Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,904 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.66% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,651,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,512 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 532,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBHY opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

