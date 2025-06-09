Bangor Savings Bank Has $28,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 53.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 71,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

