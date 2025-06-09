Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $493.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.75 and its 200-day moving average is $656.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

