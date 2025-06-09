OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $2.92 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

