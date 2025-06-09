Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.