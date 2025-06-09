Bangor Savings Bank Sells 200 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $73.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

