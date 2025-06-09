Bangor Savings Bank Sells 88 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

BR stock opened at $245.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

