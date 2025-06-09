OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,138 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.