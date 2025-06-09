Bangor Savings Bank Has $46,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in PPL by 17.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in PPL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 206,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in PPL by 214.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

