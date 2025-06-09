Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

