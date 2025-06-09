Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 463.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $352.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

