McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,587. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $712.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.34. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $731.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.46.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

