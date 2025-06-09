OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,590,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,529,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.