iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $116.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

