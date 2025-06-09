OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,267,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

