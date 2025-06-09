LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 113,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.60 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 183.51%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

