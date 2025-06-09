Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 87,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 19,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 318,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,668,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

