Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,980. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,935. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $274.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.27. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

