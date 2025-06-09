UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,179 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 25,026.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after buying an additional 1,268,825 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Allstate by 1,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after buying an additional 766,058 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $208.10 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

