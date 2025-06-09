Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,067,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,726,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $913,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $396,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,475,000 after purchasing an additional 149,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $207.50 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

