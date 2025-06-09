Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

