Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE KMI opened at $28.15 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

