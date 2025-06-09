Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $329.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

