KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.