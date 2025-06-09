SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 5,115 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.06 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

