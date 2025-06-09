SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 678.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $144.29 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

