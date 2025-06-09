SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV – Free Report) by 182.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 100,409.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 564.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SNOV opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (SNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

