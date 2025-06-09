KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,321,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,800,000 after buying an additional 358,936 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $624,284,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,361,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 565,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 564,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

