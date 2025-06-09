SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SEA were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Shares of SE stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.73 and a beta of 1.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

