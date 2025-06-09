KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

