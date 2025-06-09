10,469 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,469 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.9%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $251.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $6,178,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,000.90. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,443,250. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,717 shares of company stock worth $42,980,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

