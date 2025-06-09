KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,240 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,876 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,409 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $41.62 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.