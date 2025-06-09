Bank of New Hampshire Purchases New Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
IGSB opened at $52.13 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.