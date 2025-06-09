ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after buying an additional 2,344,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,029,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 91,363 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 337,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,155 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT opened at $30.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

