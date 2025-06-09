ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.95.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ArcelorMittal
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.4%
MT opened at $30.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ArcelorMittal
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.