KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 7.0%

CLF stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

