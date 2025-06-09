City Center Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $74,424.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,229.35. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,033 shares of company stock worth $3,491,901 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

